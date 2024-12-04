Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 23388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

