Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
