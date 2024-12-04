Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

