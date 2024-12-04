Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 7,800 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 17.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.63.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.05 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.21%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

