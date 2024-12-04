Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

