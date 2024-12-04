Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $749.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $893.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,016.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $735.95 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.