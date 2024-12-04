Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after buying an additional 425,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,610,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 654,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 60.1% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,898,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.