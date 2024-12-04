Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 56.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.28 and a 200-day moving average of $259.07. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

