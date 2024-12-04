Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

