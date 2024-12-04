Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,127,253.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,277.36. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $130,301.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

