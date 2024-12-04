IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 208766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.37.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently -21.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systrade AG purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 12.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

