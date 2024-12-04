iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.69 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 93146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.33.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,980,000 after buying an additional 71,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,662,000 after buying an additional 471,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,436,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.