iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 194,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

