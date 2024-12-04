iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $85,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

