iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after buying an additional 419,112 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,365,000 after buying an additional 289,047 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,252,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15,976.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 232,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.