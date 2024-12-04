iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

