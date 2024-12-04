iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.54 and last traded at $161.54, with a volume of 592477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

