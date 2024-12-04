Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 769.87 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

