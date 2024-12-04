Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $43,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $718.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $282.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $728.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

