Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 26,832 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,832 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 1,491,726 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,736,825. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

