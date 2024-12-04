Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $30,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 127.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 207.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,036.04. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 6,220 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $520,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,900. This represents a 38.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,087. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 510.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

