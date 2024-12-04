Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $24.80 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $749.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $893.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $735.95 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

