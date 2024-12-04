Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $24.80 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of REGN stock opened at $749.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $893.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $735.95 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
