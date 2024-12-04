Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,845 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Equity Commonwealth worth $37,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,709,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,970,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,622,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 58.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 391,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

