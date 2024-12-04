Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,549 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $300,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246,978 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

