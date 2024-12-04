Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 45,513 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.50% of Sensata Technologies worth $348,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ST opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

