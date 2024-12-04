Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7,029.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,025 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $331,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CDW by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.22.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.