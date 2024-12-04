JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 295.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

