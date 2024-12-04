Jerome B. Zeldis Sells 24,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. 941,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,446. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 118,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 643,960 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

