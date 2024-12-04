JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $25,520.40 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,156. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eduard Grabscheid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Eduard Grabscheid sold 347 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $10,586.97.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 1,321,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,159. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 114.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after buying an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 172.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

