John N. Daly Sells 10,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,637.50. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CareCloud Stock Down 18.6 %

NASDAQ CCLD traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 463,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,493. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in CareCloud by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

