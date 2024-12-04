John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter.
John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.