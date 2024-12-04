John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.50%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

