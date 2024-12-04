Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,714,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.
Journey Energy Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of JRNGF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.
Journey Energy Company Profile
