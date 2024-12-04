Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,714,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Journey Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JRNGF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

