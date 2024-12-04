JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and traded as high as $104.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF shares last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 5,636 shares.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

