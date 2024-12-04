Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

WFC opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $246.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.