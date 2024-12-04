Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.28. 12,263,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 17,731,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.