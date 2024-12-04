Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.20. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.