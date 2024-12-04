Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 168.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $126.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

