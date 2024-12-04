KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 277.63, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -333.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KREF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.