L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.95 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.