Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 340,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

