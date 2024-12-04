Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Lantheus worth $393,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

