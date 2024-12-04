Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Liberty Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,037 shares of company stock worth $1,796,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.