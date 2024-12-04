LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD Stock Down 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LFMD stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

