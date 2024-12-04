Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $47.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 807,344,028 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 807,331,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00386216 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $148.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
