London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74). 30,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 16,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.82).
London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 47.62 and a quick ratio of 28.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.94. The company has a market capitalization of £18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.86 and a beta of 0.48.
London Finance & Investment Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. London Finance & Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
