Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 18,950,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 37,413,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 222,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

