Marcho Partners LLP Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Marcho Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 5.7% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after buying an additional 148,431 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $493.32 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $494.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

