Mark A. Maples Sells 2,600 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $164,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark A. Maples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,352.06.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

