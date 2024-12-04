Mark B. Rourke Sells 32,057 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,061,086.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.70. This trade represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 18.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 12.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

