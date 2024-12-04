Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $254.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $284.93 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $202.24 and a 52 week high of $290.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.