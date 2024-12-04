Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,808 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.94.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

